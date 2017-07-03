Differences in digital luxury retail today

4 Big Changes Happening in the Digital Retail Today

Digital transformation has been the most common concept in the 21st century with the retail industry being among the leading industries that have adopted the changes. The digital retail technology has led to the development of tools and software ranging from online buying to the use of augmented reality to change appearances in the stores. The state of retail is changing following the increase in the number of shoppers using their smartphones to buy items unlike in the past years where the use of desktops was common.

Understanding Digital Retail

New trends in the retail industry are growing every day with most retailers embracing the new digital trends to improve their services online and in their stores. The retailers are receiving the digital transformations differently with the 25% of the digital leaders seizing the growth opportunity readily while about 72% of the laggards lie behind in the transformations. The use of various digital transformation tools such as artificial intelligence and analytics has helped in the improvement of the digital commerce industry by allowing delivery of seamless customer experiences.

Most business owners are adopting the new digital retailing with the aim of creating exceptional, personal, and highly relevant customer experience. Excellent service has helped in customer retention and the creation of a wider network. Below are some of the differences in the digital retail that the entrepreneurs are experiencing now and in future.

1) Omni-channeling has Become Prevalent

Digital retailing has allowed smooth interaction between the retailer and the clients through various channels such as social media, websites, call centers, physical stores, televisions, networked appliances, and mobile devices among others. This means that businesses looking to survive in the business commerce industry should develop an omnichannel strategy that combines different online and offline channels into a single omnichannel to ensure growth and increase their relevance in the industry.

2) The Shoppers are More Informed than the Sellers

Buyers are now conducting in-depth research about a product before buying it either online or visiting an in-store. The research includes the features, the quality of a product, its comparison with others in its category, and finally, the pricing. This means that a customer already knows the features of a product and its price by the time they enter a store. The buyers would rather research a product online if they do not know much about it rather than enquire from the staff.

3) There is Increased Competition in the Retail industry

The state of retail is changing every day with most businesses running their operations online. This has contributed to a wider client base with most businesses sourcing their customers from various channels. The customers can move from one retailer to another one offering other products at a friendly price. The clients in the past preferred the businesses operating within their geographical area, but online deliveries have expanded their limitations to areas outside their neighborhoods.

4) Increased Use of the Digital Tools

The demand for tools such as CRM and analytics has increased rapidly in the present day with most companies seeking to learn more about their clients. The tools have helped retailers in personalizing the products and services offered to the customers and improving the product development process such that the business gives the client exactly what they want. The tools have helped with increasing the level of competitiveness in business too.

A business owner should maintain a proactive approach when it comes to digital commerce, which helps them with keeping up with the trends in the industry. The digital retail market is growing at an alarming rate and the swiftness in adoption of the trends determines who stays in business and who does not.

Courtesy TheTopTIer Digital Media