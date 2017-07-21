DIOR launches five new watches for its 70th anniversary

Introduced specially in time for the DIOR’s 70th anniversary celebrations, the watches each bear a luxe golden touch that draws a not so subtle reference to the iconic saga of Dior. As part of the new collection, the brand has introduced new versions of the La Mini D de Dior as well as the Dior VIII Montaigne. As for the former, the signature ribbon-bracelet pattern has been replicated again, only this time with weaves of a thousand gold fibers. The watch will appear in two variants, one with a classic gold dial and another in teal for a one on one U.S release.

Next, we have three editions of the Dior VIII Montaigne that also come in exclusive gold versions – each carrying unique geometric patterns in gold along with a smothering of diamonds. The trio carry a patterned leather strap and demonstrated use of herringbone, caning, and houndstooth patterns, all staple to Dior’s seven decades of operations.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com