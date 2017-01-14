Dolce & Gabbana ramps up handbag’s appeal via crowdsourced opinion

Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana is putting the marketing of its Lucia handbag in consumers’ hands.

For its “Who is Lucia?” series, the brand hit the streets of global cities, handing the bag to pedestrians and asking them to describe it in their own words. As consumers crave authenticity, hearing testimonials from real people may make for a more trustworthy advertisement.

“Dolce & Gabbana is trying to illustrate that this particular bag suits a variety of ‘ideal’ personas: the ‘girlfriend’, ‘the best friend’, ‘a girl on the go’ and more,” said Brian Honigman, New York-based content marketing consultant and social media marketer. “It is always more relatable for a brand to feature an average person because we as consumers see more of ourselves when looking at them as opposed to a celebrity or model.”

Mr. Honigman is not affiliated with Dolce & Gabbana, but agreed to comment as an industry expert. Dolce & Gabbana was reached for comment.

Global poll

Dolce & Gabbana’s series kicked off in London. The format of the film strings together clips of different consumers talking about the bag in rapid succession.

As consumers talk, they interact with the handbag, turning it over, throwing it on their shoulder or cradling it in their hands. Those who Dolce & Gabbana stopped have different personal styles, showing the handbag’s versatility as they pair it with diverse outfits.

Britain’s residents describe Lucia as everything from playful and creative to sexy, fierce and independent.

Providing a global overview of opinions of the bag, Dolce & Gabbana next traveled to Moscow. Here, Lucia was called sophisticated and elegant, with one man saying he would sleep with her.

In Mexico City, Lucia is described as daring, urban and flirtatious, with a woman calling it her new best friend.

Dolce & Gabbana’s series has also traveled to Brazil, Hong Kong and New York.

The brand’s campaign is in the vein of user-generated content, allowing fans to voice their opinions and rewarding them with placement on the label’s social accounts. Like UGC, this campaign relies on curation to ensure that the message is on-brand.

“This feels like a fairly scripted campaign, even though its presented as raw,” Mr. Honigman said. “Each person was likely asked for a word or phrase they’d use to describe the bag.

“Anything the brand didn’t want featured didn’t make it into the final video, which isn’t the same as an unscripted video,” he said.

Authentic ad

Similarly to Dolce & Gabbana’s input from real people, Italian fashion label Valentino hinged the beginning of its path to contemporary on a new studded bag and an avant-garde photography project.

The fashion brand will be focusing on a modern and edgy look for the future, unveiling its Rockstud Spike Bag to start off the move. A special photography project alongside a viral video series will focus on unsuspecting individuals of New York and how they carry the new designer bag (see story).

Dolce & Gabbana has made its brand accessible to consumers by putting in face time.

The label embarked on an international tour with two recognizable faces.

These #DGClone characters are cartoon recreations of the brand’s namesake designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, complete with dapper black-and-white outfits and black framed glasses. After being spotted in Paris, New York and London, the mascots will travel to other cities, allowing the designers and the brand as a whole to connect with international clientele and fans in a memorable manner (see story).

“There’s a benefit and a risk to making a luxury brand more relatable as it could attract interest from a wider audience, but could also cheapen the brand and dilute its value if this strategy is executed incorrectly,” Mr. Honigman said.

“DVF did this well when they had a TV show on E! and had a limited collection of items available at Target,” he said. “Burberry didn’t do this so well in the early 2000’s when they had way too many licensees printing their iconic pattern on everything from umbrellas and scarfs, which made the brand too readily available.”

By Courtesy Luxury Daily