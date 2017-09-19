Dolce&Gabbana reports record turnover of €1,3 billion

Dolce&Gabbana reports consolidated Group turnover rose to 1.3 billion euros in 2016 compared to 1.18 in the previous year, an increase of 9.6%. Profits have practically quadrupled, since a year ago they were at 17.93 million. The two owners of the group cashed in dividends of 80 million euros.

The Group includes Dolce & Gabbana Holding, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks which controls the licenses of the group and the operational company Dolce & Gabbana srl.

Retail business has risen 7.1% to 769 million, while the wholesale business has done even better with a leap of 8.7%. Only licenses dropped 9.2% to 61.2 million.

Dolce & Gabbana is still a relatively small international brand since Italy remains the reference market: here the maison realizes 24% of sales, compared to 27% in the rest of Europe, 13% in the Americas and 6% in Japan.

