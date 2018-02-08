Dorchester Collection to open new property in Dubai

The Dorchester Collection is making its debut in Dubai, United Arab Emirates through a partnership with local real estate developer Omniyat. The Dorchester Collection hotel will be located on one of the largest waterfront plots found in Dubai’s Marasi district on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The Dorchester Collection and Omniyat’s partnership is a long-term agreement that will see the development of an ultra-luxury hotel and serviced residences as Dubai continues its progression to become a destination city.

Details of the Dorchester Collection’s first property in the Middle East will be shared in the coming weeks when the project will be unveiled at an exclusive gala event in March. At the gala, the Dorchester Collection property’s official name and a design preview will be shared.

The addition of a Dubai property marks a significant moment for the Dorchester Collection and will work to reinforce the hospitality brand’s positioning in the travel sector. Likewise, Omniyat will have the opportunity to tout its premium lifestyle and hospitality development expertise.

“Omniyat is a strong key player in bespoke luxury lifestyle and hospitality development in the region and this carefully selected partnership with Dorchester Collection is another statement on how we differentiate ourselves,” said Mahdi Amjad, CEO and executive chairman of Omniyat, in a statement.

“We aim for authenticity through our projects that add to Dubai’s skyline and we only partner with the world’s most established brands that share our passion and excitement for creating unique, ultra-luxury developments,” he said.

In addition to The Dorchester hotel on the Dubai Canal, the hospitality brand and Omniyat plan on working together on other projects in the UAE. Established in 2005, Omniyat has worked on a number of luxury properties and boasts a development portfolio of more than $6.2 billion.

In 2017, Dorchester Collection terminated its only management agreement for the Le Richemond Hotel in Geneva. The rest of the collection includes hotels fully owned by Dorchester Collection.

