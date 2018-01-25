Dream Holiday Alert: Abercrombie & Kent Presents Tailor-Made Luxury Trips Around the World

Work in the City? Book your next luxury getaway using the effortless and exclusive Abercrombie & Kent City by Appointment holiday concierge service

Calling all City workers. Forget scouring the internet and trawling through comparison websites and book your next well-earned holiday with Abercrombie & Kent. The luxury travel company offers a fuss-free City by Appointment concierge holiday planning and booking service.

Whether seeking a romantic break on a far-flung beach; an adrenaline-packed holiday with the whole brood; a safari or a city break for one, Abercrombie & Kent will design a unique, tailor-made package, in which no detail is overlooked. A dedicated travel guru will meet you in person anywhere in the City, be it at your office, local café or favourite restaurant, and assist you in planning a bespoke adventure, anywhere in the world.

As part of Abercrombie & Kent’s exclusive services, holidaymakers can enjoy access to museums and landmarks outside of visiting hours and personal or exclusive tours with expert guides, in addition to helping local communities as part of the [A+K] Philanthropy programme.

Abercrombie & Kent is a world-renowned luxury travel company specialising in bespoke holidays and tailor-made adventures since 1962.

