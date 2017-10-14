Dream Hotel Group announces first hotel in England – Unscripted Birmingham

Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to debut Unscripted Hotels, its newest lifestyle brand and hospitality concept designed for the progressive, creative traveler, in England in 2020. The latest hotel signing with London-based Ciel Capital represents a major milestone for Dream Hotel Group, positioning the company as international hospitality innovators and leading the way for new growth in the region.

etting a new benchmark for hospitality in the West Midlands, Unscripted Birmingham Central Hall will feature135 beautifully designed guest rooms and five dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop lounge on the third floor and two restaurants flanking the street level, transforming nearly half a city block into a communal gathering place for hotel guests and Brummies alike.

The boutique hotel is part of a highly-anticipated restoration and redevelopment of the former Methodist Central Hall on the northern end of Corporation Street, opposite the Victoria Law Courts. Designed by architects Ewan Harper & James A. Harper, the three-story, Edwardian red brick and terracotta Grade II*-listed building opened in 1905, and its distinctive tower remains a recognizable part of Birmingham’s city centre skyline today.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com