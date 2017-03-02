DreamMaker launches Flight of the Falcons: $14,789,000 Private Jet Trip Circumnavigating the Globe

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ — Experiential travel boutique DreamMaker has designed a trip around the globe aboard a privately outfitted Boeing 767 for its ultra-high net worth clientele. Flight of the Falcons is a special trip for the Gulf market, styled as a milestone celebration for the billionaire client and up to 49 friends and family flying in tandem on a second Boeing Business Jet. Offered at $14,789,000, the unprecedented DreamMaker experience is slated for August 2017, covering 21 cities in 21 days.

Flight of the Falcons is the first of its kind to completely circumnavigate the globe and cover 50,000 kilometers in the air. The trip includes an astonishing time ratio of 88% on the ground and 12% in the air. “Having set benchmarks since 1988, we wanted to offer an experience that that billionaires lack the creativity and time to design – to create a story would take hours to tell,” says founder and experience designer℠ Gregory Patrick. ” In 2017, we will be the first to introduce Experiential Aviation℠ as the pinnacle of private aviation.”

Highlights in the air include French and Italian fashion shows, tea sommeliers, a master perfumer, an acclaimed artist performing a fusion of “air ballet” and contemporary circus, and a carousel of personalities and celebrities hopping on and off the jets.

Thinking far beyond flat beds, chef-inspired cuisine, and amenity kits, DreamMaker has appointed holistic health guru April Norris to develop a program that integrates cutting-edge wearable sleep technology with alternative wellness techniques such as Reiki healing, Ayurvedic medicine, and the attention of a Doctor of Acupuncture. “It is irrelevant how big and beautiful your private jet is if you are unable to relax comfortably or get the required amount of sleep on the plane,” says Patrick. To ensure the utmost comfort for its guests, Flight of the Falcons will boast a one-to-one ratio of guest to staff, with a cast of 50 hand-picked international professionals, each expert in their respective fields.

Partner World of Diamonds Group was commissioned to create the trip’s most luxurious amenity; a set of 18-karat gold swizzle sticks set with white and blue diamonds worth a total of one million dollars. Crafted into a spinning globe atop the 50 swizzle sticks is one rare fancy blue diamond evoking the blue skies traversed, flanked by 20 white sparklers, each representing every city landing of Flight of the Falcons.

In line with the 50 signature DreamMaker experiences offered on the journey, London’s Hotel 41 will be the first in the world to completely rebrand its identity to “Hotel 50” and accommodate the unique story with its famously personalized service. Every monogram on terrycloth bathrobes, towels, bed linens, slippers, and stationary will be newly commissioned for the trip. Even the marble tile and its iconic flag outside will reflect the branding of Passport to 50. Other ground highlights include a period dinner with a member of the British Royal family, racing supercars against a Hollywood star on a private track in Las Vegas, and a private fashion show in Cannes. Other experiences entail personal styling services in Florence and traveling with two chefs who will replicate the client’s favorite of three past award winning “London’s Best Afternoon Tea” while in the air and in many of the cities they touch down in.

The Flight of the Falcons experience directly benefits children through experiential giving, such as the distribution of 2,500 bicycles to enable rural children to attend school, the provision of clean drinking water for 50,000 at-risk children in the region, as well as building “fun centers” for 50,000 children battling life-threatening illnesses in the United Kingdom. “Through this trip, we have a way to act as a conduit to positively impact children’s lives,” says Patrick. “It makes no sense to work so hard to please the most discerning of clientele without making the same effort to balance the decadence with an element of kindness that delivers higher levels of fulfilment.” Charity partners include Water.org, Starlight Children’s Foundation U.K., and Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Courtesy PRNewswire