Dubai hotel operator unveils new luxury brand

Hospitality Management Holding announces Bahi Hotels & Resorts, a new 5-star brand designed for luxury seekers

Dubai-based Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) on Tuesday unveiled Bahi Hotels & Resorts, a new 5-star hotel brand designed for luxury seekers.

Reflecting the highest level of service, attention to detail and refinement, Bahi has been conceptualised to provide both business and leisure travellers unforgettable experiences, the company said in a statement.

The first hotel to be branded as Bahi is The Ajman Palace Hotel, HMH’s flagship property in the UAE, which offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, and includes the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates.

Brett Schafer, CEO of parent company Faisal Holding, said: “We are confident it will uniquely position us to cater to well-travelled individuals looking for the ‘wow’ factor.”

The Bahi name personifies the brand’s unique selling proposition ‘Impeccablly Plush’, he said, adding: “It’s an exciting time for the travel industry whereby we have witnessed nearly 50 percent growth in luxury travel over last five years.

“In keeping with our commitment to deliver the highest service standards Bahi is designed to maximize further our brand offering and allows us to exceed the high expectations of premium travellers.”

Schafer said: “The Ajman Palace Hotel will henceforth be named as Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel while future projects will be announced in carefully selected locations in the region.”

Courtesy ArabianBusiness.com