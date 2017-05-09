Dutch car company unveils luxury car in Naples

If you’re someone for whom a Lamborghini is just too run-of-the-mill, Naples Motorsports has the car for you.

Sure, the exotic car showroom on Airport-Pulling Road has plenty of Lamborghinis, as well as Bugattis, Bentleys, Ferraris, Lotuses, Aston Martins, Maseratis, and Teslas, but Friday evening, at an invitation-only cocktail party, the company introduced a new vehicle.

The Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder had been seen just once in this country, at the New York Auto Show, before being unveiled for the hundred or so attendees at Naples Motorsports.

Spyker Ltd. founder and CEO Victor Muller, head of the Dutch manufacturer, was on hand, marking Naples Motorsports’ designation as Spyker of Naples, the local company’s first foray into being a new car dealership. Typically, their inventory, estimated at over $15 million by general manager Bobby Joyce, is all used cars, although in their price bracket, perhaps “pre-owned” rather than “used” is the right word.

The Spyker Spyder, a convertible with a V-8 from Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg Automotive AB, has a price tag of about half a million dollars, said Naples Motorsports owner Todd Rosenthal, and ordering one today will probably get your car delivered in something over 18 months. Spyker has produced just 267 cars in its 17-year history, Muller said.

“We have made very few cars,” he said. “If you’re a small boutique manufacturer, it’s all about the relationship.” His automobiles, he said, hold their resale value remarkably. “The good thing about Spyker, you cannot find any Spyker below the original sticker price.”

High performance is another selling point, although not the key one for his clientele, Muller said.

“This car goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and does 200 miles per hour, but none of our customers care.” The car’s appeal comes from styling and exclusivity. The Spyder, Muller said, is “designed as an aircraft with no wings.”

It takes many styling cues from aircraft design, particularly the iconic propeller-driven planes of the 1930s, with a quilted leather interior, milled aluminum dashboard, a red guard over the ignition toggle switch and vertically opening “scissor doors.” The scissor doors are a feature shared with many of the Spyder’s stablemates at Naples Motorsports, with rows of upward-jutting doors along the showroom floor.

Even the Spyker logo features a propeller, a nod to a previous incarnation of the company, which built fighter planes, for both sides in World War I, from 1914- to 1918. Getting into the driver’s seat reinforces the kinship, as one basically puts on the car, like a snug-fitting glove, rather than just hopping in.

With a two-year wait time perhaps optimistic to receive your new Spyker Spyder, Marco Island resident Bill Young cut to the head of the line. He bought his Spyker convertible, one of the few, if not the only one, in Southwest Florida, pre-owned after seeing it in Naples Motorsports’ Motorcars’ fleet at Cars on Fifth in February. It joined his collection of high-end cars and six collectible motorcycles, which he keeps in a house he built with the entire ground floor as a 16-car garage, complete with shop area, lounge and wet bar.

“Victor Muller recognized it right away,” Young said. “He said, ‘That’s number 219,’ ” correctly identifying the production number. “It turns heads anywhere I drive it. People say, ‘What in the world is that?’ ” Young said.

It is perhaps a misnomer to call Young’s Spyker a convertible, since it was built before the manufacturer saw fit to offer any sort of a top, so it’s really an open roadster. Young did have a canvas cover made, he said, in case of sudden downpours.

The Spyker Spyder was also featured at Naples Motorsports’ regular monthly “Cars & Coffee” event Saturday and will soon be on its way to Denmark for display to European car enthusiasts.

If you are looking for a ride that will turn heads, have some disposable cash and don’t want to wait, Naples Motorsports does have a few other options on hand, including a Bugatti Veyron Supersport for $2.35 million, a Ferrari Enzo for $3.5 million and a La Ferrari for $3.35 million, among the 27 Ferraris in inventory listed on their website.

If funds are a little tight, they will also sell you a 1990 Chevy Corvette for $28,995. Or make an offer.

