EagleRider Offers Ladies-Only Luxury Motorcycle Rides

Starting this year, EagleRider is offering custom Ladies-Only Weekend Getaways from Los Angeles to Ojai! Female riders and their friends are invited to participate in this exclusive experience for a unique Bachelorette, unforgettable birthday bash or just a laidback weekend away with the girls. When booked, these tours will depart late Friday mornings and return Sunday afternoons

Here’s the experience in a nutshell:

After retrieving the motorcycle of their dreams at EagleRider LA, riders will take the scenic Pacific Coast Highway (US 1) from Santa Monica to Oxnard, before turning inland toward one of California’s coolest towns off the beaten path – Ojai. It’s best to start the journey once rush-hour traffic dies down, which gives participants the opportunity to have a leisurely lunch at Malibu Seafood along the route.



The Getaway includes a two-night stay at an iconic Ojai hotel , like Caravan Outpost for a rustic experience or the Ojai Valley Inn for a more luxurious stay.



Upon arrival and throughout the next day, ladies can explore the charming town on their two wheels and discover all the incredible local restaurants, wine bars and art galleries.



On Sunday morning, the group can take a relaxing ride back to EagleRider in the city, with the option to stop for brunch at an idyllic spot along the coast like Malibu Farm or Back on the Beach Café in Santa Monica.



For gals who don’t live in the area, EagleRider offers free airport transfers to and from LAX. Pricing depends on tour customizations.

There is even an option for women who want to ride but do not have motorcycle licenses: the three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot!

Courtesy Eaglerider.com/