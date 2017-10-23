eBay will now verify luxury handbags sold on the site

The service covers handbags and wallets valued more than $500 and produced by Balenciaga, Burberry, Céline, Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada or Valentino. Sellers who want the eBay Authenticate backing just have to send their item to the company for free via FedEx. Then once the bag’s authenticity is verified, eBay will take care of the rest. But not for free, of course. The service will collect 20 percent of the final sale price, which is equal to the commission collected by Poshmark and less than that taken by The RealReal — companies that offer similar services. For buyers, not only do they get a bag marked with an “Authenticity Verified” label, it also comes with a 200 percent money back guarantee.

The service is available now and eBay says it will be expanding it to cover additional brands and items next year. Anyone using eBay Authenticate before January 31st will receive 90 percent of the selling price instead of the regular 80 percent.

By Courtesy Engadget