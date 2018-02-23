Eden Roc Miami Beach unveils $250 million renovation

Eden Roc Miami Beach is transformed after the creation of a re-energised brand experience that provides avid business and leisure travellers alike, and discerning locals, with a fundamentally inclusive hotel experience defined by a vibrant atmosphere, international perspective and a fresh take on luxury. The 415-room refurbished property is bringing the Beach Cosmopolitan lifestyle to guests from around the world by combining the enigmatic spirit of Miami with a beachside attitude that offers an immersive escape.

“As the city of Miami Beach continues to flourish, we look forward to bringing a more distinctive and clearly defined experience to our guests and locals,” said Andrea Chapur, ownership, Eden Roc Miami Beach. “Not only has the hotel itself undergone a massive refurbishment, but we have infused every part of the local Miami experience to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere and showcase the one-of-a-kind persona that defines Eden Roc Miami Beach.”

Signs of the landmark’s $250 million makeovers are evident throughout the property – from the complimentary welcome drinks to the utilisation of a new in-room pathfinders guide, a program dedicated to bringing the most up-to-date and insider knowledge of the Miami epicurean, activity and nightlife scene. Additional updates elevating the experience include the reimagination of Morris Lapidus’ famous 16-seat lobby bar by interior designer David Rockwell, the introduction of the signature Nobu restaurant and the flagship Nobu Hotel tower (boasting a hotel-within-a-hotel concept), soon-to-open Malibu Farm restaurant, and inclusion of Boho Hunter—an upscale boutique featuring contemporary women’s fashion & accessories from Latin American designers.

With some of the most breathtaking ocean views and oversized balconies, a refreshing renovation to all 415 spacious guest rooms and suites creates a calm seaside atmosphere, including a number of new amenities, tailored to cater to Eden Roc’s celebrated guests:

Sweeping, sand-like carpet and palm-inspired wall coverings that invoke the tropical spirit of the city; natural wood toned furnishings and a soft color palette create a coastal ambiance while red and brass accents add an element of Miami glamour; and teak wood and an illuminated round mirror in the bathroom emulate a retro-classic vibe, paying tribute to the property’s history

A pathfinder guide in every room, offering a 24-hour locals guide to Miami

Boutique shower amenities from Maison Margiela’s Replica collection, with Eden Roc being the only hotel to feature its formula, entitled “Beach Walk”

55′ flat screen TV and JBL Bluetooth speakers for in-room entertainment

Nespresso machine in every room

Sunbeam Steamers, and CHI hair dryers and flat irons in each room

Curated in-room art from Saatchi Art, the world’s leading online art gallery featuring a selection of works inspired by Miami’s rich art deco history and sophisticated beach aesthetic

Hooded jersey robes and beach flip flops, replacing the traditional bathrobes and hotel slippers

For those looking to unwind and escape during their stay at Eden Roc, the previous “Spa Eden Roc,” will be reinvented as Esencia Wellness. The reinvigorated facility includes the 22,000 sq. ft. Esencia Spa featuring 18 treatment cabins, a spa relaxation room and Eden Roc signature treatments such as the “Rocks, Not Diamonds” volcanic massage, “Mommy-2-be” prenatal treatments and the “Keep Calm” aromatherapy massage. The Esencia Fitness Center showcases 3,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art Technogym fitness machines and a studio offering fitness classes from Miami’s best instructors while Esencia Beauty, a boutique hair and nail salon, will provide a truly personalized pampering experience, ensuring each guest is prepped for their vacation in style.

Beyond the personal experience offered in each guest room, a number of hotel offerings have also been added. Epicurean innovation influenced by the flavours of the budding Miami food scene has inspired ERC BITES, a revitalized in-room dining and pool menu, hand-selected by Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Executive Chef, Thomas Buckley. Local farmers and restaurants such as Miami Smokers, Zak The Baker, Florida Beer Company and Collins Fish and Seafood help to create a menu that evokes the true taste of Miami.

Enhanced poolside experiences such as DJs and entertainment, locally inspired mixology, vibrant floaties and poolside coolers allow guests to relax and soak up the Miami sunshine in style. A brand new outdoor beach bar concept, Gitano, will offer a mezcal-focused cocktail menu featuring mojitos infused with fresh-pressed cane juice, an airstream serving Mexican cantina-style bites and outdoor activities such as corn hole, foosball, pool floaties and ping pong, embodying the carefree swagger of Miami Beach, set to open in spring 2018.

