Effective Ways to Protect Your Valuables When Moving

If you’re about to relocate, there’s just no excess precaution when it comes to your most valuables. Sure, you won’t have any problems stacking your Vinyl collection in a box, but when it comes to expensive vases, paintings, jewelry or your LED TV – nothing should be left to chance. There are a number of methods you can apply to make sure everything reaches your destination in one piece. Here are some easy tips to help you do just that.

Packing

Packing the dishes and china can be a tiresome job. Most people just default to using paper for wrapping, which isn’t bad by any means, but if you do have some old clothes you were going to get rid of or give away – why not tuck the dishes into them? It’s softer and offers better protection than paper. You want to make sure nothing can move inside the box once you’re done with packing, so just give it a lot of cushioning. You can test this by gently shaking the box and seeing if anything is mobile in there.

Keep the Really Important Stuff With You

Even if you’ve hired the most reputable moving company that has great insurance coverage, you’ll still want to keep your documents, family heirlooms or really expensive jewelry with you. The reason is simple, sometimes money can’t replace the value of the lost item. Your grandmother’s photo might be priceless to you, but the insurance company will still value it at about 5$ for the framework. Another reason is that their insurance might value your items at a lower price than you expected. Make sure that passports, birth certificates, cash and any other important documents are always close at hand.

Mirrors and TV’s

These are the items that are most likely to be damaged during the relocation process, the reason being that they are big and quite fragile. If you’ve saved the box in which your TV was packed when it arrived, then you’re all settled after cushioning it with some bubble wrap. But if not, you’ll want to find fitting containers with enough room for cushioning. The expense for a box like this might seem steep at first, but it’s nowhere near the damage of a broken TV. As for your mirrors, you’ll want to either cover the glass with tape entirely or at least a large X made out of tape. And repeat the cushioning tip from above.

Make Inventory of All Your Possessions

Since you’ll be packing everything anyway, it’s a great chance to make an inventory. You want to know everything that you have, in case something goes missing. Don’t worry, you don’t have to really write it down. Just take photographs of each box that you pack, or if an item wouldn’t be seen just snap a photo independently. You can also go with the audio log if it’s easier for you to talk while you’re packing, but this way you won’t have the proof to show in case the need arises. Also, make sure to label all the boxes, it will make your life easier when you start unpacking.

Professional Movers

Most people choose to hire experts to relocate them by default. We all know that relocations can be quite stressful and time-consuming, so why not hire someone to do it for us instead? When choosing a company to help you move, make sure to read the customer reviews on the internet. You don’t want grumpy workers to take care of your possessions because there are customer-friendly companies out there like Sydney removalists which will preserve your nerves and be cost-effective in the process.

Furniture

When it comes to your furniture, our best tip is to dismantle everything that can be dismantled. Take photographs before you do it, so you can be sure that you get the right setup once you start unpacking. You can also use a removable marker to mark where each piece goes. Dismantling furniture will make it much easier to move the furniture and prevent any potential damages too. Put the screws in separate sealable bags, label them and tape them to the main part of the furniture. To prevent scratching between the surfaces, place old towels on furniture edges in case they move.

Conclusion

Whether you’ve decided to move or to rent a new home, packing and relocating can be quite stressful and the last thing you want is to arrive at your destination only to realize that some of your valuables are gone, or damaged. These tips will go a long way to help you protect your possessions without costing you too much of your time. If you’re having doubts if something is secure enough, it’s always best to add another layer of cushioning. And once you’re absolutely certain everything is packed with proper care, you can have an enjoyable ride to your new destination.