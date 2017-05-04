Elite Traveler in association with Grey Goose names the Big Apple as the best dining spot in the world

In a sixth annual poll

New York has the highest number of restaurants – tying only with Paris – with ten making the final cut

Eleven Madison Park is named third best in the world

US is highest performing country with 24 restaurants on the list

New York has been crowned the world’s best dining destination, according to the sixth annual poll of its readers by luxury lifestyle publication Elite Traveler, in association with Grey Goose.

A total of ten New York restaurants feature on the Elite Traveler Top 100 Restaurants in the World this year – tying only with Paris – while beating rival culinary hot spots including San Francisco with five and London, Hong Kong, Chicago and Tokyo with three each.

Leading the charge for New York is Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park, which has retained its position from 2016 by continuing to remain in third place. Two other New York restaurants also make the top 10: Thomas Keller’s Per Se in fifth place and upmarket seafood restaurant Le Bernardin in ninth place.

A delighted Humm, whose NoMad Hotel restaurant also features on the list at number 57, said:

“It’s an honor to have the restaurant among the list and voted on by your readers. We’re humbled to be part of such an elite group of our peers from around the world and it’s a wonderful accolade to share with our team.”

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was received by Joel Robuchon, who described New York as the gastronomic capital of the world: “I love New York because, to me, it truly is the best city to have a restaurant in the world…There is no other city like it in the world. Tokyo is close, and Paris obviously has beautiful restaurants, but no city is like New York.”

The list reflects a culinary renaissance in the city, which has embraced the fine dining scene’s recent shift to a more casual and dynamic approach.

The number one spot was awarded to Eneko Atxa’s Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, beating Grant Achatz’s Alinea for the very first time. On receiving the prestigious honor, he commented: “This recognition means a lot, as many of the voters would be people who have visited our restaurant. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy and wellbeing of our clients. They are ultimately our reason for doing what we do.”

The US has been recognized as the best performing country in the world, with 24 restaurants making the list, with Alinea (2), Eleven Madison Park (3), Per Se (5), The Restaurant at Meadowood (8) and Le Bernardin (9) all making the top 10.

Other US cities with strong figures include San Francisco, with Saison (50), Coi (71), Atelier Crenn (78), Benu (84) and Quince (95) all making the list, as well as Chicago, with Alinea (2), Grace (23) and Next (41).

New entries in the US include Atelier Crenn (78), Blue Hill at Stone Barns (51) and Quince (95), with Atelier Crenn’s Dominique Crenn being awarded the Rising Star of 2017 Award.

The top 10 restaurants in the Elite Traveler Top 100 Restaurants 2017 are:

Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain Alinea, Chicago, US Eleven Madison Park, New York, US Restaurant De L’Hotel De Ville, Lausanne, Switzerland Per Se, New York, US Robuchon au Dome, Macau, China Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, US Le Bernardin, New York, US Fat Duck, Bray, UK

To see the top 100 list in full, visit http://www.elitetraveler.com/top-100-restaurants-in-the-world

