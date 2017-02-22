Elite Traveler Top 100 Hotels 2017

From relaxing in an open-air bathroom in the midst of a Botswana-based safari, to admiring Big Sur’s clear night sky with the help of a hotel’s in-house astronomer, Elite Traveler have chosen the world’s 100 best hotels for 2017.

This year’s list includes Four Seasons Bora Bora, where the edge of the infinity pool blends seamlessly into the deep blue ocean, with hotel attendants on hand to provide chilled towels and frozen treats. Amenities include a fitness centre – with an over-water sunrise yoga platform, a holistic spa and tennis courts to name a few.

If it’s a digital detox you seek, it doesn’t get much better than Lion Sands Game Reserve in South Africa, where guests can sleep under the stars in one of their many treehouses. Set amid the pure and untouched wild, there is no electricity – and certainly no WiFi. Its high thatch roof, luxurious wooden finishes and African decor make this hotel the picture of opulence.

One of the countries that have been recognised as being home to some of the best hotels in the world include the USA, particularly New York and California. New York City’s hotels include Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York, Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel New York, Mandarin Oriental New York, The Greenwich Hotel, The Peninsula New York and The St. Regis New York. On the West coast, hotels include Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, Post Ranch Inn, Hotel Bel-Air and Meadowood Napa Valley.

Located along the rugged stretch of California’s central coast, Post Ranch Inn offers ideal conditions to view celestial objects in the night sky. Catch Big Sur on a clear night and you’ll be able to admire stars, nebulas and more using the resort’s powerful telescope with the help of the in-house astronomer. Alternatively, Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena, California, is set upon a sprawling 250-acre estate. You won’t need to stray from the property to find things to do – there are 4.5 miles of hiking trails to be walked, a nine-hole golf course with a golf studio and driving range, seven outdoor tennis courts and a state of the art, 14,000 square-foot spa with eight treatment rooms.

Meanwhile, in New York City, guests can enjoy the luxury of the world’s first La Mer spa at Baccarat Hotel & Residences before taking a dip in the 5 square foot marble indoor swimming pool. The 114 room hotel has spared no expense and includes a $60 million residential penthouse.

On the New York City coming the top city on the global list, Fred Dixon, NYC & Company president and CEO, said: “New York City offers a wide range of luxury accommodations to fit every taste, from marquee properties that reflect NYC’s bright lights to boutique gems tucked away on charming side streets, and we are thrilled that Elite Traveler Magazine has named seven of our finest in its Top 100 Hotels 2017. With the most active hotel development pipeline in the country, we look forward to notable accommodations continuing to open across the five boroughs.”

Italy delivers a stellar performance, with a total of 16 hotels making the list, including three in Venice, two in Positano and two in Capri.

The UK also dominates the list, with hotels including The Berkeley, Claridge’s, The Connaught, Corinthia Hotel London, The Ritz London, Savoy and Cliveden in Taplow.

The Top California and New York Hotels in the Elite Traveler Top 100 Hotels 2017:

Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (a Four Seasons Hotel), Beverly Hills Post Ranch Inn, Highway 1 Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York, New York City Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, New York City Four Seasons Hotel New York, New York City The Greenwich Hotel, New York City The Peninsula New York, New York City The St. Regis New York, New York City The Point, Saranac Lake, New York

To see the top 100 list in full, visit http://www.elitetraveler.com/top-100-hotels-in-the-world

Courtesy Elite Traveler