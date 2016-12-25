Emirates introduces new products in First and Business Class cabins

Emirates has said it has “enhanced comfort in the air” with a host of exclusive, new products introduced to its First and Business Class cabins.

Customers will travel in luxury with new additions such as First Class lounge wear, luxury blankets, skincare from VOYA and a new range of amenity kits from Bulgari, the airline has said in a press statement.

“Emirates’ ongoing investment in product reinforces its emphasis on comfort, enhancing the travel experience. The airline has partnered with experts in their respective fields and no attention to detail has been spared in the luxury product overhaul,” the statement noted.

Emirates has introduced the “world’s first” moisturising lounge wear designed for an airline. It will be available in the First Class cabin on overnight long-haul flights. In partnership with Matrix, the suits use Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology designed to keep skin hydrated during the flight.

For added comfort, Emirates offers a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket in First Class. Business Class customers can also look forward to newly-introduced soft duvets in charcoal grey.

A new range of luxury spa products is now available both on board and on the ground from Irish brand VOYA. Created exclusively for Emirates, this skincare line includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleanser, body moisturiser, hand wash, soap and hand cream. It will be available in the signature A380 shower spa on board and selected products in Emirates’ airport lounges. The hand and body cream can also be found in the First and Business Class washrooms.

Meanwhile, Emirates has partnered with luxury Italian brand Bulgari for its latest designs of the airline’s exclusive kit bags. The new set of amenity kits for both First and Business Class feature Bulgari’s woody floral fragrance – Eau Parfumée au thé noir – and contain skincare essentials to keep customers feeling fresh and pampered throughout the flight.

The amenity kits are available on long-haul overnight flights.

Courtesy Gulf Times