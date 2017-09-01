Enjoy a pampered travel experience on-board one of these luxury spa trains

These luxury trains are so swish they even have on-board spas.

Highland Thrill



Passengers aboard the Belmond Royal Scotsman can unwind in the Bamford Haybarn spa carriage, with a menu including bespoke facials and detox massages. Bliss.

INSIDER TIP: Watch the Highland scenery whizz by in the observation car, with its open-air veranda.

DETAILS: Prices from £2,546 pp for a two-night journey with meals, drinks and excursions, travelling in May 2018 from Edinburgh. Spa offerings from £40, belmond.com

Pampering in Peru

The spa car on South America’s first luxury sleeper train, the Belmond Andean Explorer, offers an Andean ritual massage and pearl-based wrap using local ingredients.

INSIDER TIP: It is one of the world’s highest train routes, so each cabin is fitted with an oxygen tank.

DETAILS: An 11-day trip in 2018 costs from £3,645pp, with two nights’ full-board, excursions, flights and transfers, coxandkings.co.uk

Golden Ticket

Spoil yourself on the Golden Chariot train in South India which boasts two massage rooms.

INSIDER TIP: The Pride of South route takes in the Hampi temple, which inspired the train’s decor.

DETAILS: Trips from £4,620 pp for two in a double cabin, including flights, transfers, seven nights on the train and excursions, greavesindia.co.uk.