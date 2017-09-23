Enjoy magnificent Lake Como this Fall at Casta Diva Resort & Spa

Never underestimate autumn and don’t let yourself down because the warm season is over! Colors, landscapes and mild temperatures of this season are a great opportunity of discovery.

Leading luxury resort on Lake Como CastaDiva Resort & Spa proposes a wealth of packages and offers to plan your autumn getaways on the stunning lake, within a short drive from Milan.

Fall Prelude: Fall into fall.. and discover the beauties of Lake Como surrounded by the spectacular atmosphere of September and October! Summer is over and we welcome the mild temperatures and the marvelous colors of Autumn. It’s time to take advantage of it! Book now and save up to 15%. Limited offer, valid from September 3rd to October 14th, 2017.