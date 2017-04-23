Esteé Lauder unveils virtual makeup app

Beauty brand Esteé Lauder is launching at several locations across the UK a virtual makeup app that will make trying on lipstick shades a much more hygienic and quicker process.

The cosmetics label has teamed up with Perfect Corp, the makers of global beauty app YouCam Makeup, to offer UK customers the opportunity to virtually try on 30 lipstick shades in real-time or on a static photo.

The app uses accurate augmented reality and facial mapping technology to give users a true-to-life virtual makeover. This is Perfect Corp’s first beauty venture in the UK and celebrates the launch of Estée Lauder’s new Pure Colour LOVE lipstick.

The omnichannel app will elevate the shopping experience and allow customers to play and experiment with products, discovering the new lip collection in a matter of seconds, said Perfect Corp CEO Alice Chang. “Together with Estée Lauder UK, we are able to provide the ultimate in store shopping experience of the future.”

The ‘Try On Now’ experience will be available at Estée Lauder Selfridges counters in London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as at the brand’s Carnaby Street store.

“As a brand we no longer just sell lipstick. We offer the consumer a unique experience – and YouCam gives us the opportunity to bring innovative technology and a real digital first concept to the makeup loving millennial. And there is no better place to bring technology, social engagement and beauty together than at Selfridges and at our Carnaby Street store,” commented Chris Good, President of The Estée Lauder Companies for the UK and Ireland.

“We know experiential technology is important to our customer and central to the evolution of beauty retail. As a beauty tool, YouCam offers a service that is fun, shareable and genuinely useful; we’re delighted Esteé Lauder is bringing this future-gazing partnership to our customers,” added Selfridges beauty buying manager Melissa McGinnis.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com