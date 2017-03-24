Exceptional Easter Pralines, only from zChocolat

AIX EN PROVENCE, FRANCE: Quickly becoming a springtime favorite, creamy-crumbly hazelnut pralines once again headline the zChocolat Easter Collection. Made exclusively from slow-roasted, crushed, Piedmont hazelnuts coated in a layer of signature single-origin cocoa, it’s a recipe that has been hailed as remarkable even by the already high standards chocolate lovers have come to expect from luxury brand zChocolat…and one that’s only available as part of the Easter Collection.

Molded into playful springtime shapes and mixed with solid chocolate pieces in all three of the company’s world-renowned couvertures (white chocolate, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate), these stunning pralines provide an impressive opportunity to experience the beloved European tradition of sharing whimsical friture (shaped chocolates) delivered with pure French savoir faire.

The collection also maintains zChocolat’s reputation for innovative packaging and sophisticated details. With six products and five distinctive presentations, the Easter line-up offers a snapshot of the brand’s most celebrated packaging styles, including their recently introduced line of locally crafted chestnut wood boxes and jewelry-box worthy solid mahogany boxes. An artistic Easter egg embellishment adds additional elegance to each product.

Available for a limited time only, the 2017 Easter Collection will be for sale exclusively from March 20 to April 16.

As the preeminent source for fine French chocolate, zChocolat has been critically acclaimed for their distinctively-shaped line of signature chocolates, developed by World Champion Chocolatier Pascal Caffet. With a flair for artisanal details and boundless customization options, the zChocolat brand has epitomized the expression “chic à la française” since its founding in 1999.

The zChocolat Easter Collection, along with a wide range of other distinguished chocolate gifts, are available online at their website, www.zchocolat.com. All zChocolat gifts can be shipped directly from France to destinations around the world for a flat rate of EUR 18.00.

Courtesy zChocolat