Exclusive UHNWI Analysis: The World Ultra Wealth Report 2017

The fifth edition of this flagship report analyses the state of the world’s ultra high net worth (UHNW) population, or those with $30m or more in net worth, and this year revealed global growth of 3.5% to 226,450 individuals and a 1.5% increase of their total combined wealth to $27 trillion.

While this growth in population and wealth reflects a recovery from a steep decline in 2015, the report also reveals that average individual wealth in this population declined for the first time since 2013, demonstrating that in 2016 UHNW population growth outpaced wealth generation for the ultra-affluent.

Further report findings include:

North America and Asia Lead Global Growth, While Latin America Falters

There were sharp regional fluctuations in dollar-denominated wealth creation, with North America and Asia recording the only significant rises in wealth.

New York Bolstered its Position as the World’s Top UHNW City

The New York metropolitan area’s UHNW population grew 9% to 8,350 individuals.

Cash is King: UHNW Liquidity Continues to Rise

Total liquid assets (primarily cash) owned by global ultra high net worth individuals stood at $9.6trn in 2016, accounting for the largest share (35.4%) of their holdings.

UHNW Forecast Shows Continued Growth

Despite heightened geopolitical instability, the global ultra wealthy population is forecast to rise to 299,000 people by 2021, representing an increase of 72,550.

Courtesy Lorre White