Experience a Weekend of Luxury at the Olympia Historic Automobile Fair & Auction

Classic cars are synonymous with timeless style, indulgent taste and fine wears. Whilst Olympia Historic Automobile Fair & Auction will allow owners and collectors of classic cars to acquire their next investment, it will also bring together a plethora of lifestyle brands providing complete indulgence and the ultimate luxury experience. The stage will be set among incredible display of classic cars for one weekend only at Kensington’s Olympia London on the 17th, 18th and 19th February.

Lifestyle:

The Whisky Exchange Masterclasses

Do you know your Johnnie Walker from your Kavalan? Bought to you by The Whisky Exchange, these masterclasses are the perfect opportunity to take a break from the world of classic cars and indulge in fine whisky. The limited number of intimate sessions are led by industry experts featuring top labels from around the world.

Each session runs for 45 minutes and costs £45 in advance which includes entry to Olympia Historic Automobile Fair & Auction*.

The Fine Watch Room

Run in partnership with Vintage & Prestige, The Fine Watch Room will display a selection of hand-picked pre-owned fine watches for sale including motorsport related and chronograph timing, vintage iconic watches, watches of the decade and ladies luxury watches.

Dress to Impress with Grey Car

Once you have acquired your splendid classic automobile you are going to want to look the part too – at Grey Car they are all about dressing the driver. From period motoring overalls and aviator goggles, to sheepskin flying jackets and Cheviot Motoring Gauntlets, you will leave ready to hit the road perfectly styled.

Lockton Private Clients – Insurance Specialists

Lockton Private Clients will be on hand to discuss your insurance needs, plus don’t miss your chance to see a rare Aston Martin. Classic car enthusiasts will remember (or possible even own) a ‘Bamford and Martin’. Produced in 1924, ‘Cloverleaf’ is the second oldest road-going Aston Martin with only 57 ever produced in Kensington, London. With less than 16 still known to be in existence, Lockton Private Clients are delighted to be showcasing the ‘Cloverleaf’ model only at Olympia Historic.

Old Empire Motorcycles

Visitors to Olympia Historic are in for a treat thanks to motorcycle specialists Old Empire Motorcycles. Not only do they create some of the most innovative custom motorcycles in the UK but they have recently announced the launch of a re-established brand, OK-Supreme. With an initial limited run of just 10 bikes, Olympia Historic is the first time the new model will been shown in the UK.

Classic Cars:

Coys Classic Car Auction

After you have enjoyed a champagne preview on the Friday evening, get ready to bid on an exciting selection of classic cars which are going under the hammer at Olympia Historic with Coys auction house. Coys source the most exceptional cars, with carefully researched provenance that gives discerning and demanding buyers the confidence to choose a Coys auction event to source their next investment.

A selection of cars for auction with Coys at Olympia Historic are:

a 1968 Ferrari 330G TC Berlinetta

a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 230 Saloon

a 1962 Bentley S2 Continental Coupe

The Restoration Showcase

The Restoration Showcase is a must for anyone interested in or currently undertaking a classic car restoration. Featuring 3 of the most prestigious marques – Ferrari, Bugatti, Mercedes – from 3 of the UK’s leading restorers – Barkaways, Ivan Dutton, Hilton & Moss – visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly to the experts and gain first hand advice for their projects.

Ask the Experts Theatre

Discover everything you need to know about the world of classic cars in the Ask the Experts Theatre. From maximising your investments and protecting your wealth to entering the world of historic motor racing or undertaking a classic car restoration to travelling the world in a classic car rally. These expert sessions will have helpful tips and free advice you can’t find anywhere else.

For more information visit olympiahistoric.com

* The Whisky Exchange Masterclasses are £55 on the door and do not include entry to the show.

