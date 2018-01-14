Fabletics: Leveraging Crowd Power to Become a Leading Brand

Fabletics has grown from a small startup to a household name. Leggings are definitely one of the top trends of the day and Fabletics is at the top of the market. Successful clothing companies know that when it comes to getting a customer to make a purchase decision, leveraging the power of the crowd is the key. By leveraging the power of the crowd, brands are gaining massive market share and also gaining loyal customers that will return again and again. It’s no secret that consumers look to others before they make a purchase decision. In fact, a recent study of consumer trends found that 84% of people will look at online reviews before making a purchase decision. The study also found that a majority of consumers trust online reviews just as much as they trust personal recommendation.

The use of leveraging the crowd has definitely contributed to the company’s massive growth. Fabletics now has over one million members that purchase athletic wear from them on a monthly basis. The company has done $250 million in sales and has grown a massive 200% since it was started just a few short years ago.

Fabletics has never been a traditional clothing company. It was founded with the goal of going digital first. Fabletics leverages the power of the online world. While many traditional retail stores look to attract people into their stores, Fabletics delights fans by giving them the power to do all their shopping online. Today’s consumer typically goes to a store to see what they would like to buy before going home and checking online to see if it is available at a lower cost. By giving customers everything they need in one online space, Fabletics has a much lower overhead cost than companies with physical locations. Fabletics has just a handful of stores in a few key cities.

Kate Hudson, actress and fitness enthusiast, is the name and face of Fabletics. She joined the Fabletics team because providing women everywhere with affordable, stylish athletic wear was a passion of hers. She notes that she would never agree to being the face of something she truly didn’t believe in. Also, as an active person herself, she loves the styles provided and wears the products regularly. However, she isn’t just the face of Fabletics. Kate Hudson joined Fabletics with the goal of actively working as part of the team. She checks sales data every week, attends meetings and directs the social media marketing for Fabletics.

Fabletics is also expanding to service more women with trendy athletic wear. The company recently announced a line of athletic wear for plus size women. This line should be rolling out soon. If you aren’t a Fabletics member yet, you can jump over to their website and try the Lifestyle Quiz. The quiz is just a few short questions and at the end it will generate a custom profile for you based off of the quiz’s algorithm. This means that the website will be tailored to your fitness preferences and style!

