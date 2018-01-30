Fairmont Maldives to Open in April 2018

Opening in April 2018, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi will be a truly special addition to an area already famed for its natural beauty. Located in the Shaviyani Atoll offering 120 luxury villas on one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives, the stunning new property will feature the Maldives’ first underwater sculpture museum, created by British artist, Jason deCaires Taylor. One of the world’s most celebrated ‘underwater naturalists’, Taylor’s work has been recognised by National Geographic as one of the top 25 Wonders of the World.

Sirru Fen Fushi, which means ‘secret water island’, is set on an exceptionally spacious and pristine stretch of white-sanded beach, peppered with opulent water villas overlooking an endless turquoise sea. This all-villas resort is ideal for both couples and families – and includes luxury tented villa accommodation in a verdant, star-lit grove.

Fairmont’s passion is to connect guests to the very best of the destinations, and its new Maldives’ offering will bring a new level of beauty and luxury to the region. Through exceptional service and experiences, Fairmont Maldives promises a focus on its strong connections to the earth, the community and ourselves, bringing the essence of this secret water island to life.

Fairmont Maldives is the latest member of the prestigious Fairmont brand, which includes some of the most iconic hotels in the world, including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City.

