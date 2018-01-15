LUXURY HACKS: Faking Flawless Skin

Everyone gets blemishes sometimes. Even people who usually have perfect skin will get the occasional pimple. Breakouts sink your confidence and make your makeup application tricky. You might need a whole separate set of products for days when your skin is a little more difficult to work with. Here are some products that you should consider keeping around for your bad skin days.

Powder Foundation

Sometimes less is more. A powder that provides medium coverage may be all you need to conceal a small blemish. It will prevent your texture from catching the light, and it will neutralize any redness. Powders build on themselves well, so you can touch up throughout the day without the product looking obvious.

Another perk of using powder is that it doesn’t contain many of the waxes, silicones and oils that are often found in creamy makeup products. This means that your cover-up product has a smaller chance of prolonging your breakout and triggering new ones. BareMinerals makes the quintessential powder foundation, but Neutrogena and Burt’s Bees also make great, affordable coverage powders. This type of coverage is great for casual LuLaRoe days.

Spot Concealing

If your blemish needs something a little more heavy duty, pick up a liquid or cream concealer. The trick to applying concealer flawlessly is to use as little as possible. Use a small eyeliner brush to pick up some product and lightly dab it on your pimple. Try not to get concealer on any of the skin surrounding your breakout.

A circle of concealer surrounding your pimple will only draw more attention to it. Once you’ve applied the concealer to your pimple, gently tap it with your finger to blend it in. Do not use a rubbing motion. That would thin out the coverage and spread the product to areas where it isn’t needed. To keep the concealer from moving around, dust a light layer of translucent powder over it. This will prevent the oils in your skin from breaking up the concealer and making it fade as the day goes on.

Make sure you are satisfied with your level of coverage before adding the powder, since you cannot add more concealer on top of the powder. Make Up For Ever’s Full Cover Concealer dries down to an opaque, matte finish. Many drugstore brands make concealers that contain salicylic acid to help the blemish heal while covering it up.

First Steps

There are a few things you can do to make sure that your makeup doesn’t fade or come off until you’re ready to take it off. Concealer sticks better to a base product than it does to bare skin. If you don’t want to wear a full layer of foundation under your concealer, you can wear some primer in the places that need concealing. Primer absorbs oils and provides a good base for your product. Some primers smooth texture and fill in pores, which provide an overall blurring effect. This could be especially helpful if your breakout is in an area that already has some texture or enlarged pores.

Other Ways to Conceal

Dryness or flakiness in the area of your pimple can make it difficult to conceal. You can mitigate this by applying some lightweight moisturizer or a non-comedogenic oil like argan or jojoba. Your concealer will mix with the oil and dry down to a texture and finish that meld seamlessly into your natural skin.

Foundation fans do not usually need to employ a separate concealer to cover their blemishes. On the rare occasion when a breakout shows through your foundation, try spot concealing underneath your base. Everything blends together more uniformly when you cover your blemishes first and then apply your foundation in one even layer.

Different methods will work for different skin types, so experiment before deciding on your favorite cover-up technique. Whether you prefer natural coverage or a full face of makeup, you will be able to create the illusion of smooth, blemish-free skin.

