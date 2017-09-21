Fashion, future forge foundations of Reebok and Huntsman & Sons collaboration

Reebok to collaborate with Huntsman and Sons to cut prototype suit made entirely from latest innovation in footwear material, Reebok Flexweave

Reebok have announced an experimental creative endeavor that brings together the worlds of sport, fitness, fashion and innovation through a unique partnership with one of Savile Row’s most established tailors; Huntsman & Sons.

The two iconic brands will collaborate on a one-of-a-kind project, Reebok x Huntsman, creating a prototype suit using Reebok’s exclusive new Flexweave material; a versatile new textile that can be produced using an unlimited array of fabrics.

The Huntsman prototype suit will extenuate the versatile potential of Reebok Flexweave, testing the material’s innovative figure-8 weave structure that can interlock different individual fibers. Led by Huntsman Head Cutter and Creative Director Campbell Carey, Huntsman will take the first generation of Flexweave material designed for footwear and curate the textile into a premium suit.

“This a unique, creative and exciting proposition from Reebok. After closely examining Flexweave, we were both surprised and inspired by the challenge of using this non-traditional material to create a bespoke garment. The perfect suit is a fusion between fit, comfort and style – working with Flexweave to hit each of these essentials is an experiment we’ll relish,” said Campbell Carey, Head Cutter and Creative Director, Huntsman.

Huntsman & Sons, founded in 1849 and one of finest and most long-standing houses on Savile Row, will create the suit to the measurements of American football star and Reebok Running ambassador, Brandin Cooks. Cooks has worked closely with Reebok on the development of upcoming Flexweave footwear offerings and will now take center stage in Reebok x Huntsman, testing the new textile’s potential in a creative and unexpected way.

“Whether I’m walking into the stadium or relaxing on my off days, I love the confidence that good style brings. Reebok Flexweave provides a performance fit and look unlike any other so I’m excited to see how the material translates into a custom suit. There are endless opportunities for what we can do with it,” said Cooks.

Reebok x Huntsman will conclude in February 2018 with Huntsman delivering the suit to Cooks following months of experimentation and testing in their Saville Row workshop. For now, Huntsman has released some prospective sketches on the style and cut of the prototype garment.

“Flexweave is one of the most advanced steps in footwear upper construction. We are committed to bringing innovative technology to the running category to re-assert ourselves as a leader. We are thrilled to be partnering with Huntsman and push the limits of fit and function to develop a men’s suit using this innovative weave. Our goal is this level of tailoring in all our footwear,” said James Woolard, Brand Director, Reebok Running.

Flexweave is the latest innovation from the Reebok Innovation Collective, dedicated to creating new technologies, ideas, techniques and prototypes. For more information on the Reebok Innovation Collective please visit http://www.reebok.co.uk/en-GB/innovation_collective/

