Ferrari FXX-K Evo Debuts as Most Hardcore F-Car Ever

Ferrari has just introduced the FXX-K Ev and it’s so amazing you might actually forget that Mercedes just won the Formula One World Championship.

Available both as an extremely limited-run model and as an upgrade package for existing XX cars, the FXX-K Evo is not homologated for road use and features an evolved aero package that improves 23 percent compared to the previous version. It was developed by Ferrari’s engineers in collaboration with the Ferrari Style Center’s designers and generates over 1,830 pounds (830 kilograms) of downforce at the car’s redline.

Most prominent is a twin-profile fixed wing on the rear of the exotic, developed to work in synergy with the active rear spoiler. The rear wing is supported by two side fins as well as by a central fin.

The design of the rear bumpers has also been modified with the bypass vent from the rear wheel arch now enlarged. The front end was altered by hollowing out the surfaces beneath the headlights, making space for a couple of flicks divided by a vertical turning vane and an additional intake ahead of the front wheels.

The model’s boosted performance also required new front brake air intakes, which have been redesigned to be more efficient. Ferrari has also retuned the suspension to adapt to the car’s new aerodynamic efficiency figures.

Courtesy Luxury4Play