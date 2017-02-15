Ferrari’s, Mercedes, and Bentley’s – oh my! Olympia Historics’ top picks for this weekend’s Coys auction

This weekend the inaugural Olympia Historic Automobile Fair & Auction sees classic car auctioneers Coys return to the town of its birth, Kensington, when it visits Olympia London with an exciting ensemble of classic cars. From sleek to sporty, luxurious to legendary, 70 fine automobiles are set to go under hammer with Coys on Saturday 18th February. With such a fine collection of classic cars on offer, Olympia Historic have picked their top 5 lots to get you hot under the bonnet.

1968 Ferrari 330GTC Berlinetta

Headlining the auction is a 1968 Ferrari 330GTC Berlinetta with an estimate of £450,000 – £500,000. Finished in the highly attractive combination of Blue Metallizzato with Nero leather and fitted with the desirable Campagnolo wheels, the wonderful 330 offers the prospect of a superb 1960s GT to use and enjoy.

1936 Lagonda LG45 ‘Razor Edge’ Saloon by Freestone & Webb

Pre-war automobile enthusiasts will have the opportunity to bid on a 1936 Lagonda LG45 ‘Razor Edge’ Saloon by Freestone & Webb which is the actual example that was launched new at the 1936 Olympia Motor Show. The Lagonda has a long and remarkable history of ownership taking it from New York, Shanghai and Australia before finally returning to the UK.

1938 Mercedes-Benz 230 Saloon

This 1938 Mercedes-Benz 230 Saloon is one of very few genuine RHD examples ever made by the factory and was first registered in London on October 25 1938. Believed to have been the 1938 London motor show car, the body has been finished in its original factory specification of maroon with tanned leather. What’s more, the car has recently undergone an extensive nut-and-bolt 5-year restoration to the exact factory specifications and to a very high standard.

1957 BMW 503 Coupe

Incredibly only three examples of the BMW 503 Coupe were produced in right hand drive layout, and this is one of two surviving examples worldwide. This extremely rare car enjoyed the custodianship of just one family from 1961 to 2010 and carries an estimate of £120,000 – £140,000.

1962 Bentley S2 Continental Coupe

This Bentley S2 Continental Coupe is one of just 71 examples built in right hand drive by H.J. Mulliner. The coachwork was constructed entirely of aluminium at their West London works, completed to order for each individual customer in the bespoke fashion that Bentley Continental owners had become accustomed to. The epitome of luxury and elegance, this Bentley has an estimate of £220,000 – £250,000.

