Fighting Hair Loss Through Yoga

Hair loss can be an embarrassing problem, and it’s one that affects millions of people around the world. For this reason, it’s not surprising that there are a huge number of different treatments marketed as the solution to this common problem. While many of these treatment options are most likely ineffective, there are at least some options that do seem to show some promise at stopping hair loss. Yoga is one such option, and there is plenty of evidence to show that doing yoga can actually provide many benefits to your hair and scalp.

Benefits of Yoga to Hair and Scalp

Yoga provides many health benefits. There are a wide range of yoga postures and routines that can help to increase your flexibility and endurance, improve your strength and build muscle. Doing yoga even helps to correct your posture over time. However, these factors are only part of the overall benefit that yoga provides to your overall health and well-being.

Far from being a simple form of exercise, yoga is actually much more focused on meditation, breathing and pushing yourself as much mentally as you do physically. In this way, the discipline works to promote overall mental and physical health, and this is precisely why it can be so effective for those suffering from hair loss.

Although genetics definitely play a role in hair loss, there are other relative factors. An unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, poor circulation, hormonal issues and stress can also contribute to hair loss, and these are some of the areas where yoga can provide a major benefit.

The meditative aspect of yoga makes it great for reducing stress levels, and many yoga postures or asanas are designed to promote increased blood flow. Downward dog, diamond pose and standing forward pose are among the numerous postures that specifically increase blood flow to the head and thus the scalp. This obviously provides a major boost to your those suffering from hair loss since most people with thinning hair or baldness tend to have poor scalp circulation.

In most cases, yoga probably won’t suddenly allow you to regrow your hair. However, the fact that it is a great form of exercise and provides so many benefits that are so closely related to your overall health and that of your hair and scalp means that it might be an excellent choice for anyone suffering from hair loss. In addition to improving your general health and fitness, there is a chance that yoga can also slow or even stop your hair loss.

Hair Loss: Not Just for Men

Although it is primarily thought of as a problem that mostly affects men, statistics show that approximately 40% of Americans suffering from hair loss are female. While the number of men who actually go bald is obviously much higher than women, there are still a large number of women who eventually start experiencing issues with thinning hair. Unfortunately, the problem is usually far more embarrassing for women, and as a result, many women end up seeking medical treatment to deal with their thinning hair. Luckily, yoga provides the same health benefits to men and women, which means that it may also be able to help women slow, stop or even reverse their thinning hair or hair loss.

Alternative Medical Hair Loss Treatments

Yoga can definitely be of great benefit to your overall health and well-being. However, there is no guarantee that it will actually have an effect on your hair. Luckily, there are a number of other alternative medical treatments that have been shown to be quite promising when it comes to stopping and potentially even reversing hair loss. Of these alternative medical treatments, one of the most promising seems to be stem cell therapy.

Although the use of stem cell therapy for hair loss is fairly new, studies in Japan, Europe and the United States have shown quite promising results by using a person’s stem cells to regenerate or activate their dormant hair follicles. The fact that this treatment is all-natural and uses stem cells taken directly from a person’s own fat should make it quite appealing to those in favor of more natural or alternative medical treatments.

At the end of the day though, most people suffering from hair loss probably don’t care whether it is through yoga, stem cells or some other measure that they achieve the results they’re looking for. The fact is that hair loss can be quite embarrassing and most people would do almost anything to again be able to grow a thick, healthy head of hair. Luckily, it seems that there are a number of options that may be able to help you on your way to achieving that goal.