First Drive: 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

COWICHAN, British Columbia – Aside from the occasional cringe-worthy swath of denuded forest, the interior of Vancouver Island is a scantily populated oasis of towering pine, rugged stone, and narrow meandering roads perfect for a leisurely Sunday drive. They’re less than ideal, however, for rather large German luxury cars. The patchwork surface is cracked and pockmarked and the occasional wince-inducing thump was inevitable when 21-inch low-profile sport Michelin meets the bottom of a pothole. To its credit, the active air suspension system on the Porsche we’re driving does an admirable job of absorbing a surface better suited to the camper vans and 4x4s we pass along the route.

Cruising through the small towns, we receive several thumbs up from the locals – but surprisingly, didn’t rate so much as a second glance from the other Porsche drivers we encountered. Curious, because this car, the new Panamera Sport Turismo, was a sensation at its Paris Motor Show debut as a concept five years ago.

The Panamera certainly has its detractors – and the criticism isn’t entirely unfounded. While most of it came from hard-core sports car enthusiasts appalled at the soiling of their beloved brand by a heavy four-door with a wrongly situated power plant, the original car’s rather ungainly design earned its fair share of barbs from public and motoring press alike.

The Sport Turismo’s estate wagon configuration completely alleviates the sedan’s biggest flaw – the awkward roofline. The most elegant of the Panamera lineup, the Sport Turismo is identical to the sedan from the B-pillar forward. But instead of ending in a curvaceous bulge, the roofline continues to a tidy squared-off tailgate with a jaunty three-position spoiler, which automatically adjusts depending on downforce requirements.