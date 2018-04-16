‘First luxury hotel in space’ set to welcome guests by 2022 (reservations now open)

In one giant leap for luxury travel, a US entrepreneur has launched plans to build the first hotel in space – and reservations are already open.

For $80,000 (£56,500) apiece, would-be astronauts can get onto the waiting list for the Aurora Station, a modular space station currently being developed by Houston-based company Orion Span.

The hotel is expected to welcome its first guests in 2022 (although the hefty deposit is fully refundable, should plans get put on hold).

Out of this world experiences

In all, prices will start from $9.5 million (£6.7 million) per person for a 12-day stay in zero gravity, orbiting at 200 miles off Earth’s surface.

Following a three-month training programme to prepare for the experience, up to four guests at a time will be sent into Low Earth Orbit accompanied by two crew members.

The station will complete its orbit of Earth every 90 minutes, affording views of 16 sunrises and sunsets in 24 hours, as well as glimpses of the northern and southern auroras.