Five luxury travel essentials for an effortless journey

These stylish items will make your journey much more pleasant

Louis Vuitton

The black hand-carry luggage with a simple geometric pattern and a clean silhouette makes the travelling much easier and more stylish. Price on request

Bottega Veneta

Featuring a shiny transparent honey acetate layer on the rose gold metal and solid rust lens, this pair of sunglasses add an elegant touch to your journey. Price on request

Fendi

Keep your passport, cash and credit cards in this multicoloured leather pouch. Made of python leather and red and white leather, it features grommets and contrasting edging with gold-finish metalware, HK$12,800

Hermès

The gloves in glazed lambskin and sheepskin come in handy at the airport and on the plane. The warm and soft texture makes them a stylish travel companion. Price on request

Borsalino

This beaver fur felt brimmed hat by Nick Fouquet is a must-have item for bad hair days, HK$7,700. Available at Lane Crawford.

By Melissa Ko Courtesy SCMP