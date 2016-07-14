Five Things Every Luxury Home Needs

Luxury homes include those extra components that go beyond the norm, making the home stand out due to its design, comfort, and high-end appeal. For a luxury home, these five things are must haves.

Home Theater

Home theaters, which are also called screening rooms, are the epitome of luxury items. Home theaters are large rooms that include big, movie-style screens and sound systems that make the viewing experience very close to sitting in an actual theater. In fact, with the comfortable chairs and the ability to stay in your home, home theaters can offer a better choice than the crowded movie theaters. Plus, you can view your choice movies in your pajamas! HGTV features pictures of creative home theaters here.

Outdoor Kitchens

Luxury homes tend to have a considerable amount of space outside, and the chosen way to fill it is building an outdoor kitchen. Outdoor kitchens have countertops and necessary appliances so food storage, preparation, and cooking all take place outside. This allows owners of luxury homes to break out of the inside kitchen to cook, serve, and entertain while their guests enjoy the outdoors without missing out on company and conversation. Ready to design an outdoor kitchen? Check out these design tips.

Spa Bathrooms

After a long day out in the world, homeowners need a place they can go to relax and feel pampered. Look no further than the spa bathroom. The requirements for a spa bathroom are plenty of room, a large bathtub or Jacuzzi tub, and a shower with many different settings for comfort. Cabinets may also be included in spa bathrooms, as well as beautiful tile, soft rugs, and large mirrors. The right lighting is essential, and long, elegant countertops make applying makeup and styling hair feel luxurious. Whatever makes the homeowner feel pampered works. Swoon over spa bathrooms and get ideas here.

A Secret Room

Just because a home is luxurious doesn’t mean owners have to share every part of it with their guests. Secret rooms are a growing trend in luxury homes. These rooms are tucked away and are only accessible to those who know how to find them. Rooms are usually hidden behind bookshelves, and the rooms themselves can be used for anything. Some homeowners tuck their home theaters away in these closed off areas. Others use this space as a quiet respite from the rest of the house and may furnish it with a love seat, books, and neutral tones to give the area a calming effect. See how secret rooms can be used here.

Wine Rooms

Unlike the wine rooms of the past that were mainly concerned with temperature control and storage, wine rooms found in luxury homes now are about appearance, availability, and socialization. Storing wine in these rooms is akin to creating a piece of art: the design is made to be looked at and awed over. Wine rooms now also have places for guests to sit and may include a large table so everyone can congregate and taste the wines while they also peruse the collection. The Telegraph wrote an informative article highlighting the wine room trend and offering images of some of the finest luxury wine rooms out there.

Luxury homes can have any number of extras included. Owners determine what elaborate things make the cut based on their needs, wants, and expectations. This list includes items that have been classic staples in the home luxury market for years as well as up-and-coming luxury items that are just making their way over the horizon. Choose the right ones for your needs and enjoy the life of luxury.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media