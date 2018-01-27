FLUX returns to London with new art exhibit

Last year, the FLUX pop-up art exhibit delivered a truly unique art experience in London and returns to the capital with new artists and pieces that are sure to invoke those emotional responses that are so dear to the artists themselves.

The FLUX exhibit is another must see and do for locals and tourists who are lucky to find themselves in and around London. Read the official press release for more information:

FLUX EXHIBITION – CHELSEA COLLEGE OF ARTS.

Discover the big names of tomorrow at FLUX Exhibition 11th – 15th April 2018

Private View: April 11th 18.00 – 21.00

FLUX is London’s leading, contemporary art exhibition to discover the most talented, dynamic painters, sculptors and performance artists.

FLUX has established itself as the platform for contemporary artists to be discovered and to be part of an exceptional, inspirational art event. Hosted by Chelsea College of Arts in London and curated by Lisa Gray, the founder of FLUX, this fifth, much anticipated edition brings 100 artists to the fore. Gray has hand selected the very best emerging and established artists for a five-day event.

FLUX opening party comes alive with musical guests, performance art and site specific installations which complement the work and bring a new experimental approach to the exhibition.

The show represents an opportunity to gain access to a vast and diverse group of gifted artists, on the path to being the big names of tomorrow, showcasing international talent in a collaborative, inclusive show. FLUX celebrates artists on the precipice of wider accolade and fame.

The exhibition will also be featuring the unique, Mini-Masterpieces where smaller artworks by FLUX artists can be purchased for £300 or less. A great way for a new collector to invest in art at a fraction of the price of artists’ normal sized works.

To celebrate this fifth and most ambitious edition FLUX will be giving away a limited edition artwork by Marcus Jake worth over £300 to the first 50 purchasers.

Location – 16 John Islip St, Westminster, London SW1P 4JU

Nearest Tube : Pimlico

Opening Hours

11th April 18.00 – 21.00 Private View (ticketed)

12th April 11.00 – 20.00

13th April 11.00 – 20.00

14th April 11.00 – 19.00

15th April 10.00 – 15.00

For more information please visithttp://www.fluxexhibition.com/

For private view tickets please emaillisa@fluxexhibition.com

PRESS CITRINE PR

E-mail : Carol PerrettCarol@citrinepr.com

Artists Include:

JANEY WALKLIN

Janey explores abstract figurations in a.variety of media creating images and objects which memorialize the ephemera of experience.These narratives take the form of paintings, prints, video and ceramic.

Background:

BA Hons, Fine Art, (1980), and M.Phil (1987), University of Leeds;

MA Creative Practice Leeds Arts University (2015).

ANDY WALKER (b.1990)

Originally from Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, Andy completed a Foundation Degree covering Photography and Illustration at nearby Stroud College and, shortly after moving to Brighton, became a full time artist in November 2016. All his work is created digitally as an intricate mosaic of individually hand-drawn triangles, each painstakingly placed, shaped and meticulously coloured. Using a computer as a ‘canvas’ gives him the freedom to stretch and resize every triangle with precision and to select each hue and tone. With the exception of the abstract work, his artwork is inspired from his own photographs, used as a reference for colour and perspective.

PEDRO SOUSA LOURO

Pedro Sousa Louro is an artist where you can see the evolution in his dialogue with colours and geometry. Despite his preferences about the contemporary artist, like for instance Francis Bacon, his reminiscence comes from the neo-plasticism of Mondrian and Ben Nickolson, and in some way Picasso. He does not focus on the subject matter, but geometry for geometry’s sake is the key in his pieces. He uses the technique of ‘dropping’, used by Pollock, but with the order and sense of Rothko. Cubism has been part of his life in the early part of his career, in his more recent researches and studies he is influenced by both cubism and abstract expressionism. His main aim is interacting with the spectator, telling a story. After a short figurative spell combined with his characteristic geometric style, Pedro has found his place with his art in the expressionist world.

MICHELLE HOLD

Michelle Hold is a German-born artist based in Italy, she lived in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Munich and London, where she attended various art and textile design classes and subsequently worked as textile designer in Milan. She paints vibrant abstract works inspired by nature and new science that meets spirituality. Her canvases are loud and layered, enticing the viewer to look further and further into their depths . Her work is based on capturing the essence of feelings, emotions and the invisible, eternal energy that pervades in the universe, focusing on beauty and color.

JILL TATTERSALL

Jill has always made art, since her childhood in Africa. At school she was firmly steered away from art and music and for a good while she earned her living teaching medieval French literature. Fascinating, but it left a gap in her life. In the mid-90s she followed courses in Art and Design, Textiles and Ceramics at her local College. Solo exhibitions followed in Southwell and Lincoln in 2003, and gave her the courage to continue.

Her researches into early maps and travel showed her how differently people have seen the world in other times and places. Her subjects now might seem varied, but they revolve around some very basic themes. Origins and the cosmos; science and art and where they meet. Force and counter-force and the patterns they create: coastlines and weather systems; trees and blood vessels. We (some more than others) have an innate urge to mimic these patterns and weave them back into our own environment.

Marek Emczek Olszewski was born in Poland in 1981 and has been living and working in London since 2006. He is attracted to non-obviousness, light and shadow play, movement, reflection, geometry and extreme minimalism and is a member of Free Painters and Sculptors collective. His work has been featured and bought by some of the world’s leading architects and interior designers, including Candy & Candy and a high profile commission for Qatari Headquarters in London’s Mayfair.

Courtesy Citrine PR