Four Seasons adds third private jet tour for 2018

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has added a third private jet itinerary for 2018, citing high demand for the product.

The “World of Adventures” trip will take place Oct. 19 to Nov. 11, 2018, and will travel from the Seychelles to the Galapagos, including stops in Seattle, Kyoto, Bali, Rwanda, Marrakech and Bogota.

The two other 2018 itineraries are the 24-day “Timeless Encounter” from Kona to London (which includes Hawaii, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai/Chiang Rai, Taj Mahal Dubai and Prague), March 1-24, 2018; and “International Intrigue” from Seattle to London (which includes Kyoto, Hoi An, the Maldives, the Serengeti, Marrakech, Budapest and St. Petersburg), Sept. 14-Oct. 7, 2018.

Bookings for the private jet experiences are “moving quickly,” said Four Seasons.

The new tour is $138,000 per person, based on double occupancy. The other two are $135,000 per person.

Each journey includes air travel aboard the Four Seasons private jet, ground transportation, excursions, all meals and beverages, and accommodations at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. At two remote destinations during the World of Adventures tour, guests will stay at alternate accommodations that have been selected by Four Seasons.

Four Seasons launched its private jet itineraries in 2015.

By Michelle Baran Courtesy Travel Weekly