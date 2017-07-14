Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside debuts Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is a light-dappled sanctuary with crisp hues of white and blue framing its backdrop of sand and sea, located in the Surfside area of the Miami beaches. Wellness services blend time-honoured traditions from around the globe with cutting edge technology and internationally-acclaimed skin care lines to provide a completely tailor-made experience. The steam, sauna and mixed traditional hammam offer an ideal pre- and post- spa retreat, while a Tea Lounge and Relaxation Room with private alcoves overlook the ocean and lush gardens. Eight total treatment rooms are bright and airy, providing the ultimate space for deep relaxation, including two Spa Cabanas that offer absolute privacy. It is an oceanfront spa unlike any other.

Design

Drawing on The Spa’s iconic location at The Surf Club, Parisian interior architect Joseph Dirand notes the sun and ocean as his greatest inspiration for designing The Spa, his first in the United States of America. Here, Dirand has introduced a contemporary feel to The Spa with fresh, light-filled spaces that draw their mood from all that lies just outside the ocean-facing windows. The space gives a true sense of place by the shoreline with sun-bleached wood wall panelling, rattan-covered cabinetry, and white wooden shutters enclosing private areas. Meanwhile, white marble imported from Greece, touches of brass and the two Spa Cabanas nod to The Surf Club’s celebrated history.

Products and Treatments

The Spa, led by Spa Director Cassandra Forrest, pays tribute to its legendary surroundings, once known as an escape in the sun that knew no boundaries by encouraging guests to be themselves and find themselves. Ingredients call back to refreshing days in the sun, such as an aloe and cucumber mask or a cooling watermelon skin infusion, while sun-inspired services infuse the skin with a radiant glow and soothe it after exposure.

The members and guests of The Surf Club were connoisseurs of the good life who enjoyed experiences from around the world. Now, The Spa has curated a menu of globally-inspired treatments for travellers and guests of today. In the hands of The Spa’s internationally-trained therapists, spa goers are transported to India through Ayurvedic practice, the Middle East within the private mammam, and Europe through the use of state-of-the-art technology and exclusive skincare lines including Biologique Recherche of France, Susanne Kaufmann from the Austrian Alps and England’s Elemental Herbology. Likewise, the Spa Boutique features best-loved products from around the world thoughtfully hand-selected for their ability to complement each other and reach an overall goal of holistic wellness.

Fitness

Together with its wellness offerings, The Spa and Wellness Center encompasses 15,000 square feet (1,400 square metres) and features a comprehensive schedule of fitness offerings available in the Hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness centre, pools and oceanfront serenity lawns. Each day presents a new opportunity to work towards individual goals utilising advanced technology, elegant equipment and classes hosted by top trainers. Guests can join a boot camp session on the beach, boost energy with a HIIT high-intensity interval workout, and challenge their endurance with underwater core training as part of their daily fitness schedule.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com