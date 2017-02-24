Four Seasons Makes Forbes Five-Star History: Earns More Five-Star Ratings Than Any Other Hotel Brand in Single Year Since Guide’s Inception

For the second consecutive year, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts tops Forbes Travel Guide ratings with record number of Five-Star properties

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2017 /CNW/ — Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, today announced that Forbes Travel Guide has awarded a Five-Star rating – its highest honour – to 30 Four Seasons properties worldwide. The recognition marks the largest number of Five-Star ratings awarded to a hotel brand in a single year in the list’s nearly 60-year history.

“Our record number of Five-Star ratings is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of the passionate and dedicated people of Four Seasons,” says J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “It is their commitment to excellence and genuine care for our guests that creates the unforgettable experiences that Four Seasons is known for the world over.”

Four properties earned their first Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest, and Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel.

“We send our sincerest congratulations to the staff and leadership at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts on this monumental achievement. Their unwavering dedication to constantly improving the guest experience and raising global standards continues to receive our deepest admiration,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide.

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors. In the words of Forbes Travel Guide, its inspectors “travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas against up to 800 objective standards.” Star ratings ultimately emphasise quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 42 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with plans to add the Middle East and Africa for 2018.

The 30 Four Seasons properties that earned Five Stars in 2017 are:

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Hotel Pudong Shanghai

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Forbes Travel Guide plans to formally bestow the ratings at a Five-Star Awards Ceremony and Banquet in New York City on March 1st.

Courtesy Canadian Newswire