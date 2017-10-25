France’s top luxury hotels, the Palace Hotels gather in Paris for a special event

The 24 luxury hotels in France which hold the Palace distinction and their teams of professionals, the General Managers, the Chefs and the services, invite you to stay with them and live the excellence à la française and hospitality experiences. They were all gathered by Atout France, the Tourism in France Development agency, on this momentous portrait by the photographer Rip Hopkins, illustrating THE emblematic view of Paris thanks to the staging on the rooftop of the Arc de Triomphe.

France is the world’s favourite destination, renowned for its culture and gastronomy, but also for its excellence in terms of hospitality and art de vivre. This is experienced at its best in the Palaces of France, which represent the quintessence of excellence à la française.

The elegant and attentive expertise of their personnel singles them out. The brilliantly talented women and men behind the Palace distinction are experts in their fields and passionate about creating superlative experiences for their guests. They are like a team looking forward to welcome you.

Men of passion to serve tailor-made stays, iconic Ambassadors

This portrait represents the three key sections of these men and women within this universe who are the Ambassadors of the French art of receiving. The General Managers, in charge of the harmonious running of each of the establishments, the Chefs, real creators of exquisite gastronomic experiences and the professionals, concierge, receptionist, gouvernante, floral designer, spa manager, and groom, … who make every guest’s experience unforgettable. These dedicated professionals open the doors of their Palaces wherever in France, which are outside of time with a magical atmosphere that defies definition.

A Galaxy of Michelin-Starred Restaurants with World-Renowned Chefs

In the Palaces de France, some of the France’s most illustrious talents are at the helm of Michelin-starredrestaurants. They lead teams of gifted, highly-trained professionals, inspiring them to create exceptional and extraordinary gastronomic experiences for the guests.

Each shares the same passion and commitment – to welcome the guests and serve tailor-made stays. If miracles must be wrought to meet a request, so be it! The host will enjoy an unique experience delivered with elegance and finesse.

The complete list of Palace hotels in France can be accessed here.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com