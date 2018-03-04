Geneva Motor Show: Supercars and luxury SUVs in the spotlight

Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche are just a few of the high-end automakers bringing pricey new vehicles to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The show, known for attracting the latest luxury automobiles, will feature luxury cars and SUVs from high-volume brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Six- and seven-figure supercars may grab the most attention, with Ferrari officially unveiling the 710-horsepower 488 Pista and Texas-based Hennessey bringing the $1.6 million Venom F5. The Geneva Motor Show likely has some surprises in store, including a rumored debut from Aston Martin.

Automakers will begin to introduce new models in Geneva on March 6, two days before the show opens to the public.

Here are some of the highlights to expect:

Ferrari 488 Pista

At 710 horsepower, the latest special-edition vehicle from Ferrari features the most powerful V8 engine ever made by the Italian supercar maker. The 488 Pista is the successor to the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale—Ferrari’s previous V8-powered models. The name Pista, the Italian word for “track,” is a nod to the vehicle’s capabilities. Ferrari said the aerodynamics, engine, weight-saving solutions and vehicle dynamics were derived from the company’s race cars.

McLaren Senna

The 789-horsepower Senna will appear in public for the first time at the Geneva auto show, although McLaren has already sold all 500 examples of the supercar. The Senna costs around $1 million, and a unique carbon fiber option package adds $414,000 to the price tag. The U.K.-based company also teased a “surprise announcement” in Geneva.

Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey, the aftermarket tuner behind the super-fast Venom GT, is shipping the seven-figure Venom F5 to Geneva. At 1,600 horsepower and 2,950 pounds, the Venom F5 should be able to reach 300 miles per hour, according to founder John Hennessey. The company will reportedly build just 24 units with a starting price of $1.6 million each.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS sports a familiar look but packs new tech. With extra horsepower under the hood, the rear-wheel drive sports car is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds, according to Porsche. That would be a tenth of a second faster than the previous version. The 2019 model will offer 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque from a 4.0-liter, six-cylinder engine.

Jaguar I-Pace

The British luxury brand premiered the I-Pace during a pre-Geneva event. The electric crossover has an estimated range of 240 miles on one charge, and it packs 394 horsepower with a zero-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds. The I-Pace is aimed at competitors like the Tesla Model X. Also in Geneva, Hyundai is expected to reveal an electrified Kona crossover.

Jaguar, a division of India’s Tata Motors, will also unwrap a new XF “sport brake” that should compete with other wagons from luxury rivals.

Range Rover SV

Land Rover will continue to test how much consumers are willing to spend on SUVs with the Range Rover SV coupe, billed as the most expensive model in the company’s lineup. The limited-edition vehicle has two doors and an upgraded interior. Only 999 SV coupes will roll off the assembly lines, coinciding with Range Rover’s 70th anniversary.

By Matthew Rocco Courtesy Fox Business