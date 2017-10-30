Giorgio Armani debuts capsule collection for Net-A-Porter

Giorgio Armani has unveiled a stylish and sophisticated womenswear collection created exclusively for online luxury fashion retailer Net-A-Porter. Giorgio Armani joins the designer fashion website’s long list of luxury labels, including brands such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin and Alexander McQueen.

This timeless collection, which will sell exclusively on Net-A-Porter during the month of November, centers around an oriental landscape motif. As the starting point for this capsule, the landscape pattern is transposed onto jacquards and washed prints in a collection that is often highly feminine yet sometimes shows a more masculine side.

The capsule comprises ready-to-wear creations for daytime looks, as well as cocktail attire, including tailored pants, a jacquard trench coat, short jackets, crepe blouses and floaty printed dresses. The collection channels sophisticated chic, combining stylish black with delicate prints.

The collection also includes a pair of flat shoes, a bag with a metallic handle, and a pair of high-heel sandals with pointed toes.

Pieces in this refined collection will be available exclusively on Net-A-Porter from November 1, before going on sale in December in selected boutiques.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com