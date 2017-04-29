Givenchy Spa opens at Metropole Hotel Monte Carlo

Following a six month renovation, the prestigious Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo is delighted to announce its spa will reopen on Wednesday 12 April 2017 with a new brand partner: Givenchy. Spa Metropole by Givenchy will be the third Givenchy spa worldwide and the first in Monaco.

Within its menu, Spa Metropole by Givenchy will offer guests two signature treatments exclusive to Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, and will use Givenchy’s intensely hydrating and naturally age-defying product range, Le Soin Noir. Designed by renowned architect Didier Gomez, Spa Metropole by Givenchy is beautifully integrated into the luxury hotel with an elegant design which complements the architecture of Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com