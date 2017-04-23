Glamping, luxury travel, tops Delhiites holiday list

Summer vacation staples like Dehradun, Nainital, Kullu, Manali are passe this year with people keenon exploring newer places that are pristine and not spoilt by the travails of constant tourist traffic.

Thinking of a road trip this summer? You may just want to move with the current wave and rethink your options. This holiday season, Delhiities are not only heading to cooler places but increasing their adventure quotient as well.

Summer vacation staples like Dehradun, Nainital, Kullu, Manali are passe this year with people keenon exploring newer places that are pristine and not spoilt by the travails of constant tourist traffic. With the mercury relentlessly climbing higher, the hills win hands down for those looking to escape the heat. Travellers in the age group of 25-35 years have ticked glamping as part of their summer vacation plans.

Glamping is a form of trekking albeit with a more luxurious aspect compared to its traditional counterpart. According to Kapil Goswamy of BigBreaks.com, a travel portal, around 18 per cent of travellers go glamping while the luxury travel segment makes upfor 15 per cent.

Solo and budget travel too remains popular this season with 30 per cent travellers preferring to take the road alone. Giving an insight into popular budget travel, Goswamy said that countries like Philippines, Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia are among the places to visit this summer season.

“These places offer a package of natural beauty with an insight into its culture without spending too much. These are ideal for families that want to travel abroad and not burn a hole in their pocket,” he added.

For adventure junkies, treks to interiors of North India such as Parvati Valley, Kheer Ganga, Malana are a perfect place to visit and way to unwind. Bike trips to Leh-Ladakh are equally popular.

“People want to visit places where they can relax without the presence of an overwhelming crowd. Cities like Shimla, Lansdowne, Rohtang Pass are brimming with tourists. So, a lot of them are venturing towards destinations that are still not very famous. We are told specifically to custom make packages for such places,” says Shikha Sachdeva, a travel planner.

Courtesy DNA India