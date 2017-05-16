Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2017

The fourth annual Global Powers of Luxury Goods report examines and lists the 100 largest luxury goods companies globally, based on the consolidated sales of luxury goods in FY2015 (which we define as financial years ending within the 12 months to 30 June 2016). It also discusses the key trends shaping the luxury market and provides a global economic outlook.

The world’s 100 largest luxury goods companies generated sales of US$212 billion in FY2015, 4.5% down year-on-year, and the average luxury goods annual sales for a Top 100 company is now US$2.1 billion.

Consumers in emerging markets continue to drive luxury market growth. In China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, markets that we have categorized as emerging luxury markets, the percentage of consumers claiming to have increased their spending in the last 5 years was 70 percent, compared to 53 percent in the more mature markets (EU, US and Japan).

Travel and tourism is still the great growth opportunity for the luxury sector. Almost half of luxury purchases are made by consumers who are traveling, either in a foreign market (31%) or while at the airport (16%).

The top 4 luxury goods companies maintained their positions on the leader board. Consumers are clear that they see the future of luxury as digital. Over 37% surveyed feel that luxury products and technology will become more closely linked. Digital channels are creating a need for large-scale, high-quality personalized content.

Luxury goods sales growth is accelerated by currency volatility—sales for the world’s 100 largest luxury goods companies grew by more than 3 percentage points in FY2015. Most currencies weakened significantly against the US$, which benefited many multinational companies based in other regions who experienced favorable currency effects, driving up reported sales.

Italy is once again the leading luxury goods country in terms of number of companies, while France has the highest share of sales.

Companies in the multiple luxury goods sector nearly double sales growth – compared to the previous year and leads profitability, while bags and accessories continues to be the fastest growth sector.

