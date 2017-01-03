Goyard creates illusions to inaugurate updated handbag designs

French leather goods house Goyard is touting its recently reissued handbag styles through a playful slight of hand.

Titled “Illusions,” Goyard is using digital marketing to allow consumers to explore the three styles of its handbags. Introducing new styles in a quirky and visual manner may help keep Goyard’s new designs top of mind.

The illusionist

The first chapter to be released in the three style feature is Goyard’s Saigon Mini. The handbag with a fold over flap closure can be worn as a shoulder bag, or carried by its wooden top handle.

Goyard’s Illusion vignette for the Saigon Mini shows the handbag in white leather with the leather good maker’s signature pattern in a light, barely visible grey. The bag appears only after a woman’s hand swings across the screen.

In the next scene, the woman magically presents a piece of red twine that she loops through the Saigon Mini handle. As she spins the handbag on the string, the Saigon Mini changes colors as if by magic.

This playful magic trick shows different variations of the Saigon Mini such as a navy blue or red version. When the video ends, the woman’s hands disappear and Goyard’s logo appears as does the shadow of a small dog, the brand’s mascot.

Goyard’s second and third Illusions have yet to be unveiled, but will debut on the brand’s social channels in the weeks to come. Without ecommerce capabilities, Goyard must rely on interesting tactics that build consumer awareness and interest in its products, outside word-of-mouth recommendations and in-store displays.

The concept of the Illusion trilogy came from brand founder Edmond Goyard. During the Belle Epoque era, Mr. Goyard worked with illustrators of the time, such as Falize and Rabier, to design innovative advertising posters for the brand’s leather goods.

Similarly, Swiss apparel and accessories brand Bally collaborated on a capsule with artist Andre Saraiva. In addition to leather goods, Mr. Saraiva designed an exclusive poster for Bally.

Bally has a long history of graphic design, first using artistic advertising in 1910. While Bally has collaborated with artists throughout its history, Mr. Saraiva’s illustrative poster is the first designed for the house since 1990 when it moved toward photography-based campaigns.

Mr. Saraiva’s design is Bally’s first graphic poster in 25 years (see story).

Courtesy Luxury Daily