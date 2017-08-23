Goyard opens new store in L.A. at Rodeo Drive

French luxury trunk maker Goyard quietly opened the doors of its first freestanding Maison Goyard boutique in L.A. at 405 N. Rodeo Drive on Friday morning.

This is the brand’s third U.S. boutique, joining locations in San Francisco and New York; the label has also been carried in Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills since 2015. Scarcity has always been part of the brand’s strategy.

There’s something to be said for the 164-year-old company’s ability to hold fast to a “slow luxury approach” to business amid the dizzying pace of this digital age. The company adheres to a storied and secretive tradition of craftsmanship, emphasizes customization, foregoes advertising and “does not engage in any form of e-commerce,” according to the Goyard website.

The 1940s-inspired decor of the new 1,400-square-foot Maison Goyard in Beverly Hills combines classic French style with Old Hollywood glamour, highlighted by “a classical French greenhouse theme with decorative, hand-painted paneling and traditional trellis work,” according to a press release from the company, all in a palette of vibrant green, yellow and turquoise. Standout details include custom mosaic flooring in the renowned Goyard motif, an oversized bronze-and-brass chandelier, large brass-and-glass vitrines from the Goyard archive and 1940s-era furnishings from Maison Jansen and Maison Dominique. A Maison Braquenie carpet has been customized in Goyard colors.

In honor of the opening, a limited-edition, gold-canvas version of the Monte Carlo clutch ($3,025) is available for sale exclusively at the Beverly Hills location. Maison Goyard carries the label’s full range of travel trunks, luggage, handbags and accessories (including the pet collection) in Goyardine-patterned canvas, leather and crocodile; an in-house workshop offers hand-painted personalization, or “marquage,” on-site.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com