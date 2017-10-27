Great Tips and Tricks to Make Your Home Look Luxe

Do you want to make your home look elegant and rich? Having a high-end interior can be difficult, especially if you have a tight budget. Fortunately, interior designers have shared some tricks to get posh style without spending a fortune. From adding a fresh coat of paint to pillows and hardwood floors, these are some of the options you need to know about.

Affordable furniture

You may don’t have enough money to buy the sofa of your dreams, but sometimes buying cheaper furniture can cost you more. They not just look cheap, but they are put together poorly and can fall apart quickly. If you want to incorporate an elegant sofa, chairs or table, check out consignment shops, estate sales, and secondhand stores for quality pieces at a more affordable price. You may think about reupholstering the furniture to match your interior style.

Color Matters

When decorating a room, paint color is one of the most difficult decisions to make. If you want to make your room look elegant, there are certain colors that can add instant glamour to any room of your house or apartment. Choose one of these two color options – soft, understated hues or bold and dramatic. It depends on your color personality in terms of which color option you choose. If you want to create an expensive feeling, then you should paint the interior doors black. Add some black accessories to the space to tie the overall design together.

Accessorize your space

To bring that elegant touch to your living room, bathroom or bedroom, you need to add some accessories. There are so many ways to decorate your home while staying within your budget. Gold vases, candles, mirrors or frames are always great ideas, as the gold color is associated with riches and wealth. And as long as there is not too much gold in the space, gold color can instantly create an elegant feeling.

Good lighting

Designer light fixtures will make your interior look more luxe than the standard chandelier. You can achieve that luxe look without the high-end price without breaking the bank. Start by looking at second-hand stores and flea markets. Some lighting fixtures may require a new paint job or a little buffing but can look expensive for just a few bucks. Be sure to have several different light sources, including floor lamps and table lamps throughout your home to increase the elegant feeling.

Pillows in every room

Pillows can serve two purposes: they can provide your guests with a little extra comfort, and offer an elegant and cozy feeling to your room. 22-inch pillows are a great option, and if you want to create an elegant appearance avoid the standard 12 to 18 inches for a throw pillow.

Outstanding window treatments

A house or apartment without window treatments will look cheap and unfinished. And they are one of the most budget-friendly ways to add privacy and elegance to your space. Avoid see-through materials and stick to elegant materials such as linen, silk and cotton. If draperies don’t fit your home style, then you can go with wood blinds or woven bamboo shades.

