GREY GOOSE® Presents The 2017 Film Awards Season Cocktail Collection

This year, for the first time, Grey Goose has collaborated with five of London’s leading bartenders from some of the world’s most respected bars to create a collection of exceptional cocktail serves – all of which embody the spirit of the film visionnaires being celebrated this month.

The participating bartenders and venues featured are:

Xavier Landais, Bar Director: Sexy Fish

Tom Kerr, Global Bars Manager: Cafe Monico, Soho House & Co

Erik Lorincz, Head Bartender: American Bar, Savoy Hotel

Andy Shannon, Head Bartender: London Edition Hotel

Tony Pescatori, Head Bartender: Nightjar

The result – five unique cocktails paying homage to five dominating themes present across this year’s most acclaimed movies: ‘Life’s Journey’, ‘Entrepreneurial Spirit’, ‘Search For Justice’, ‘Against All Odds’ and ‘A Questions of Heroism’.

The five cocktails – Erik Lorincz’s GREY GOOSE City of Stars, Andy Shannon’s GREY GOOSE Bear Necessities, Tom Kerr’s GREY GOOSE Mezzo E Mezzo #2, Xavier Landais’s GREY GOOSE Blindfold and Tony Pescatori’s GREY GOOSE A Dream has a Price – will be joined ‘on the red carpet’ by GREY GOOSE’s ultimate celebratory cocktail, the GREY GOOSE Le Fizz, plus the GREY GOOSE VX Martini Exceptionnelle cocktail featuring the masterfully mixed spirit drink GREY GOOSE VX, an exceptional blend of GREY GOOSE vodka finished with a hint of precious cognac.

The Cocktail Collection will be available for guests to enjoy at The Grey Goose Fifth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge and each of the cocktails will be available to try at the bartender’s respective bars throughout the month of February. In addition, the Cocktail Collection will be served at high-profile GREY GOOSE supported pre-celebrations and post-film awards after parties in February 2017 to the world’s finest visionaries in the film industry.

Courtesy DNA