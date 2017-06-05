Guide to Buying Luxury Outdoor Furniture

With the summer months just around the corner, the time for family barbecues, cocktails and relaxing outside under the stars is soon to be upon us. There are many ways that you can spruce up your garden space so that you are left with long-lasting luxury that will look fantastic. Your outdoor furniture is the backbone of how you will be able to decorate the rest of your garden, so it is important you choose something which can last over a long period of time and – most importantly – look good!

Metal

When wanting to go for a piece of furniture which looks slick and elite, then metal is a great choice. You can get metal furniture in a variety of colours and designs and they also have the durability to handle any tough terrain from the weather. Most metal furniture sets are also quite light-weight and should they start to rust or decay it can usually be fixed with a lick of paint.

Wood

With rich thickness and design, wooden furniture can offer some of the best natural beauty available with outdoor furniture. The reason for this is that it can look relaxed as well as being refined and can also blur the lines between being traditional and contemporary. One of the issues with wooden furniture is that it can start to falter when having to deal with the outdoor weather. Therefore, you will need to regularly cover it with oil to make sure it maintains its shine and quality.

Rattan

Rattan furniture is one of the classic items of furniture which has been around for hundreds of years. Originally, it was made by using woven palms. However, it has now been modified so that it is made with synthetic substitutes which can withstand tough weather. These still have the same luxurious design and can be purchased in a range of different colours, making them great for a number of different décor set-ups. When you have big cushions on top, these are a fantastic choice for a seating arrangement which is relaxing and aesthetically pleasing.

Extras

Of course, the furniture is the most important part, but there are also a number of ways you can take your furniture from looking good – to looking great! The best way to go about this would be to get some silk throws and matching cushions to go over the top of them. These silk additions will instantly make the furniture more luxurious and it is a great way to finish the furniture set.

