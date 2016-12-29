Gulfstream’s next generation private plane is getting some fighter jet tech

The G500 represents the first of Gulfstream’s next generation private jets. Even though, the plane won’t enter service until sometime in 2017, Business Insider got a sneak peak at some new technology found never before see on a private jet. It’s larger G600 sibling will debut in 2018.

Like most large, modern civilian jets, the G500 will use fly-by-wire technology. This means that the pilot’s control input is relayed to the wings and the tail of the aircraft through a series of computers, relays, and servos as opposed to a set of mechanical pulleys and cables.

In addition to fly-by-wire, Gulfstream has replaced the tradition control yoke with a side stick. Side stick technology isn’t exactly new. Civilian manufacturers such as Airbus, Bombardier, and Embraer have been using the input system in some way, shape, or from since the late 1980s. Military aircraft began deploying the tech even before that.

Proponents of side stick technology say that removing the cumbersome control yoke from in front of the pilot affords the flight a crew a better view of the instruments while creating a better work environment with more room to operate.

However, it is what Gulfstream has added to the traditional side stick that makes the G500 special.